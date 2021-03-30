Free PlayStation Plus Game for April 2021 Possibly Teased

✖

One of April's free PlayStation Plus games may have just been teased. Tomorrow is the last day of March, and Sony is expected to reveal April's free PlayStation Plus games on PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, we know Oddworld: Soulstorm will be on offer, but we don't know what games will be joining it. That said, it looks like one of these games may be 2019's best game, also known as, Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's latest release that hit PS4 back in November 2019 that has since also come to PC.

Ahead of tomorrow's expected announcement, Ludvig Forssell, the audio director and composer of Kojima Productions, teased that there's some "important news" coming tomorrow. Unfortunately, this is all Forssell divulged, but many PlayStation fans were quick to notice the timing.

For now, it remains to be seen if this tease is related to tomorrow's expected PlayStation Plus announcement, but if it is, then you'd assume it means Death Stranding will be part of April's free PlayStation Plus games lineup.

Important news tomorrow. — Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) March 30, 2021

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt because it's all speculation. Forssell could be teasing many things, and so far it hasn't even been confirmed Sony will reveal next month's free PlayStation Plus games tomorrow. That said, the timing of it all is certainly suspicious.

Even more exciting is the possibility that this is about Kojima's next game. Just last week, Kojima Productions' art director surprised many by revealing that Kojima is revealing his next project soon.

