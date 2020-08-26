New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Revealed

✖

PlayStation has officially announced the new titles available for free as part of PlayStation Plus next month. September 2020's lineup includes two PlayStation 4 video games: PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V. Notably, this does not appear to be the most recent version of Street Fighter V, Champion Edition, and is instead the base video game. Even so, free is free.

As always, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers and for a limited time only. But once claimed, they can be downloaded and played so long as those players remain a subscriber. Also, if you play multiplayer on the PlayStation 4, you already have PlayStation Plus, so this is just an added bonus. As noted above, both video games are for the PlayStation 4 this time around. (And, unfortunately, our earlier speculation about possible PlayStation Plus titles for September turned out to be entirely wrong.)

"What’s more, we’re kicking off Street Fighter V PS4 Tournaments starting September 4 in the U.S. and Canada," PlayStation's announcement of the new video games reads in part. "These events will offer eligible fighters of all skill levels in those regions the opportunity to compete for cash prizing, a unique PS4 theme and a custom in-game title!" No further details about the PS4 Tournaments for Street Fighter V were revealed, but given that September 4th isn't far away, it seems reasonable to assume that more information will be available in the coming days.

The new free PlayStation Plus video games, PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V, will be available starting next Tuesday, September 1st, and run through October 5th. July 2020's two titles, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, will remain available through August 31st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.

What do you think about September's new free video games? Are you excited to try either of them out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.