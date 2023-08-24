PlayStation Portal Is Missing One Incredibly Common Feature

Sony's upcoming PlayStation Portal handheld is going to be missing one incredibly common feature that most pieces of tech happen to boast. First announced earlier this year, PS Portal is looking to give users a new option to experience PlayStation 5 games in the palm of their hands through remote play. And while this tech was already not going to be for everyone, Sony might have just made the Portal an even harder sell through the lack of one highly-requested component.

As noted by IGN in its own preview of PlayStation Portal, Sony has opted to not include Bluetooth with its latest handheld. Whether it be with a phone, tablet, or laptop, Bluetooth has become a very standard feature that many often use to connect headphones to their different devices. Even though PlayStation Portal still has a 3.5mm headphone jack that can be used to plug in wired headphones, Bluetooth isn't part of the platform's design, which means that a number of audio devices won't be compatible.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of this omission is that the lack of Bluetooth with PlayStation Portal seems to be very intentional as Sony is instead trying to push users to adopt its own audio accessories instead. Specifically, a new "Elite" version of the Pulse wireless headset for PS5 will be arriving soon alongside a pair of "Pulse Explore" earbuds. Both of these items happen to come with what Sony is dubbing "PlayStation Link," which is a new wireless audio feature. Basically, PlayStation Link seems to be Sony's own version of Bluetooth that it has developed to work seamlessly with its own family of hardware. So while PlayStation Portal won't be Bluetooth compatible, it will allow for wireless headphones to be connected as long as they have this PS Link technology.

What Is PlayStation Portal?

(Photo: PlayStation)

"PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback," reads Sony's official description of the platform. "The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that's expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers. PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house."

When Will PlayStation Portal Release?

Currently, Sony hasn't announced a specific launch date for PlayStation Portal, although it is known to be arriving at some point before the end of 2023. As for its price, PlayStation Portal is going to retail for $199.99, which some fans view as a bit hefty for a remote play device. Then again, given that the PlayStation accessory happens to also come equipped with a DualSense controller, which is already quite expensive on its own, this value makes a bit more sense.