PlayStation Now Is Adding One of the Greatest Games of All-Time

PlayStation Now is adding one of the greatest and most influential games of all time. PlayStation Now may currently be in the shadow of Xbox Game Pass, but over time we expect this to change as it continues to get better and better. Not only does it have way more games than Xbox Game Pass, but it has far more classics and generation-defining titles. On December 7 it will add to this impressive library with Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, one-third of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition releasing on November 11.

When Grand Theft Auto III was released back in 2001, it evolved the Grand Theft Auto series and revolutionized the industry. While it doesn’t hold up as well as GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas — the two GTA games that immediately followed it up — there’s no denying it’s far more important and influential than these titles. In fact, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas wouldn’t exist if not for GTA 3 and what it achieved.

How long it will be available via PlayStation Now, remains to be seen. Games can be added for as little as three months, but other times they can stick around for quite a while. Unfortunately, the other two remasters making up the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are not being added, or at least there’s no word of them being added. That said, GTA San Andreas is being added to PlayStation Now’s aforementioned competitor, Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, it looks like GTA Vice City will be completely locked behind purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

PlayStation Now is available via the PS4 and the PS5 for $5 a month when you buy it in 12-month bundles. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.