PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of Popular Game

PS4 players have been surprised with the stealth release of a popular, and for some, a long-awaited, game. With Sony now largely focusing on the PS5, PS4 releases are starting to slow down. While some developers and publishers will continue to support last-gen machines for at least a couple more years, there’s no getting away from the fact that the PS4 is on the home stretch. That said, in the next few weeks it will get some of the biggest releases this year, like Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, today, the PlayStation console finally got Carrion after it was released July 2020 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio previously announced that Carrion was coming to PS4 sometime in 2021, and back in August PlayStation fans got the “launch traile.” However, even when the launch trailer was released there was no word of a specific release date, and that didn’t change until today, when the aforementioned duo surprised all of those waiting to play the game on PS4 with a stealth launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself — which is only available digitally on the PlayStation Store for $19.99 — it’s pitched as a reverse horror game. Over on Metacritic, the game boasts a 76. Meanwhile, on Steam, it boasts a “Very Positive” Steam User Review Rating, with 94 percent of 13,155 reviews reviewing the game positively.

“Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

