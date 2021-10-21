PS5 TikTok Goes Viral After Showing Walmart “Hoarding” Consoles Amid Stock Shortage

A new video exposing Walmart “hoarding” PS5 consoles amid an extreme stock shortage has gone viral over on TikTok. In 2020, the PS5 was very challenging to buy, especially during the holiday season. In 2021, the console has been even harder to buy, and this difficulty is about to increase with this year’s holiday season. In other words, if you don’t already have a PS5, the chances you’ll be playing one this Christmas are slim. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping with GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco, or any other retailer, buying the PS5 is an uphill battle due to primarily a supply shortage. Why is there a supply shortage? Well, there’s several factors contributing to the shortage, including a microchip shortage, backed-up ports, backed-up production, and a scarcity of shipping containers. Making the shortage worse are scalpers, who are able to gobble up stock with bots that order the console en masse and sell the stock at inflated prices on eBay and other reseller sites.

All of this brings us to this new TikTok video, which has PlayStation fans up in arms. As you can see in the video below, what appears to be a Walmart distrbution center has amassed a massive stock of the console. Of course, without knowing the context of how much of the retailer’s stock this is, it’s impossible to know if this an appreciable arsenal of PS5s. For all we know, this is just a slither of the consoles the retailer is currently sitting on. Whatever the case, it’s enough stock to attact the attention of PlayStation fans.

It’s worth noting that the poster of the video claims that most of these consoles are backed up orders, in other words, consoles that have already been purchased. That said, this hasn’t been verified.

At the moment of publishing, Walmart hasn’t addressed the video making the rounds on TikTok, and we don’t expect this to change. However, if Walmart does address the video and the concerns it’s created, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

