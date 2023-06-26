PlayStation Plus Has New Free Call of Duty Download

PlayStation Plus subscribers have a new free download, courtesy of Call of Duty and Activision. Most PlayStation Plus subscribers are subscribed to the subscription service to access online games. While free-to-play multiplayer games don't require a PS Plus subscription, other, non-free-to-play online PS4 and PS5 games do. The second biggest allure of the subscription service are the free monthly games, which vary depending on what tier of the subscription service you're subscribed to: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The latest freebie is available to all subscribers though, regardless of what tier they are subscribed to.

These are the two big pulls of the subscription service; however, there is more to the subscription service, such as cloud slaves. And there is also random freebies. The latest involves Call of Duty. More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download the Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Combat Pack -- featuring the Oni Operator Skin -- for free. This is an offer that is exclusive to PS Plus subscribers.

Cut down foes in style with the #ModernWarfare2 Season 4 Combat Pack, available to PlayStation Plus members.



Features Oni Operator Skin and more. pic.twitter.com/HCo51yxbTU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 21, 2023

It's unclear if this is a permanent offer or a limited time offer as PlayStation does not specify one way or the other. It appears to be the former, at least to a reasonable extent. If PlayStation does provide more information pertaining to how limited or not limited this offer is, we will update the story accordingly.

PlayStation Plus is available to download via PS4 and PS5 at three different tiers, all of which are three different price points. There is PlayStation Plus Essential, which at its cheapest price point -- a 12-month subscription -- runs at $60. There is also PlayStation Plus Extra, which runs at at $100 for a 12-month subscription. And finally there is PlayStation Plus Premium, which will set you back $119.99 for a 12-month subscription.

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus -- and for more coverage on all things PlayStation, including coverage specific to PS4 and coverage specific to PS5 -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.