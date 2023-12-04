PlayStation Plus Announces Special Free Downloads for the Holidays

PlayStation Plus has announced a set of special, free downloads for Christmas and the larger holiday season. The new promotion from Sony has been dubbed, Season of Play, and it starts tomorrow, December 5, and runs until January 5, 2024. Are there new, free PS4 and PS5 games? No, but there's a ton of other free downloads, special opportunities, and exclusive offers.

"Starting from tomorrow through January 5, 2024, we're celebrating the holiday season with a month full of activities for our PlayStation community," writes PlayStation of the promotion. "As part of the PlayStation Plus Season of Play, PlayStation Plus members can redeem free avatars for PS5 and PS4 consoles, join eSports tournaments, earn points on PlayStation Stars, save on PlayStation Gear merchandise, and enter a competition for your chance to win amazing prizes. Activities for those who are not PlayStation Plus members are available as well."

Season of Play Breakdown:

Free PS4 and PS5 Avatars -- Includes Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and more -- December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

PlayStation Gear Discount -- 15% discount on official PlayStation Gear using promo code SEASONOFPLAY15 -- December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Free Online Multiplayer Weekend -- December 9, 2023 – December 10, 2023

PlayStation Tournaments -- Features EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24 and MLB the Show 23 tourneys for various prizes -- December 12, 2023 – December 17, 2023

PlayStation Stars Campaign -- PlayStation Plus members can nab 50 bonus points on PlayStation Stars by redeeming and playing any of the December PlayStation Plus Monthly Games -- December 5, 2023 – January 5, 2024

Sony Pictures Core Benefits -- Starting December 1 for a limited time, each week PlayStation Plus members will have access to big discounts on 7 movies for 7 days, with discounts refreshing every Friday.



New Crunchyroll Content -- Additional select content from Crunchyroll will be added to this PS Plus Premium/Deluxe catalog, which includes episodes from popular series such as Eighty Six, Iruma-kun and To Your Eternit.

PS5 Console & 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Premium Giveaway -- December 19, 2023 – January 5, 2024

For more finer details on Season of Play, be sure to check out Sony's PlayStation Blog post about it that provides just that. In the meantime, for more PlayStation Plus coverage, click here.