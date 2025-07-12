New PS Plus Free Game Is One of Its Best Yet (But There’s Bad News)

This week, one of the best free PlayStation Plus games was released, which is great news for subscribers on PS4 and PS5 or at least some subscribers, as the new addition is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Those with a PS Plus Essential subscription do not have to worry about the bad news that’s come with the new PS Plus release because they do not have access to the game in the first place. That said, as of this week all PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers now have free access to Cyberpunk 2077.

Unfortunately, while Cyberpunk 2077 has been added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries, it is only the standard version of the game, which means it is missing some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 content because it is missing the entirety of the Phantom Liberty expansion. CD Projekt Red and Sony had the opportunity to provide the Ultimate Edition of the game, which bundles in the $30 Phantom Liberty expansion, but only the $50 base game has been dished out to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers instead.

The good news about this bad news is that while Phantom Liberty is some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 content — and roughly 25 hours of additional content — the base game has plenty to offer. For those that don’t know, Cyberpunk 2077 takes 25 to 30 hours just to mainline. Add in side content and the RPG is more like 60 hours long. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 100 hours with the open-world game.

How long Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be available via PlayStation Plus, we don’t know. Neither CD Projekt Red nor PlayStation has disclosed this information. It is a limited time addition, but that is all we know. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 will have to leave and be added again for there to be a chance Phantom Liberty is ever added to PS Plus, which may not happen in the first place, and even if it does it won’t be for a long time.

