PlayStation Plus Subscribers Insist Everyone Play Free "NSFW" Game

This PlayStation Plus game is apparently very good, just be careful who you play it in front of.

PlayStation Plus subscribers have rallied around a free, somewhat NSFW game, insisting it be played by those with a PS Plus subscription. Recently, one PS Plus subscriber took to Reddit to share their experience playing the game in question, revealing several NSFW scenes that put them off from continuing the game. However, all of the comments on the post have effectively reversed this decision as the users of the PlayStation Plus Reddit page have insisted that the scenes in questions should not put fellow subscribers off from playing "the best story in video games." To this end, in an update to the post, the poster confirmed they would continue with the game despite reservations over some of the NSFW content.

The mystery game in question is called 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim, which debuted back in 2020 via Japanese developer Vanillaware, a studio historically best known for Odin Sphere but more recently known for one of this year's best games, Unicorn Overlord. Those familiar with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, will know the main reason it has an 88 on Metacritic is because it has a very good, and award-winning story. To this end, the PlayStation Plus Reddit page insists it is worth powering through some NSFW, and potentially unsavory fan-service-esq, scenes, to experience this story and the broader game.

"As someone who has played most of the big story games out there, this game is something else. Yes it starts out a bit cringy and weird, but it reveals itself to be one of the most complicated and intriguing sci-fi stories out there," reads one of the top comments on the aforementioned post.

Another comment reads: "I streamed this game on Twitch and I think it's incredible. The story being so good is half the entertainment, the anime tropes and cringe is the other. Highly recommend, take the embarrassing stuff in stride and laugh at it"

For those interested in checking out the game based on these recommendations -- one comment notes the other comments convinced them to do just that -- be prepared to sink roughly 30 hours into 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Normally, PS4 and PS5 users would have to fork over $60 to jump in, but the game is currently free via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

"Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim," reads an official product description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!"

