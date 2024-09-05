PlayStation Plus Users Discover Secret Trick to Get New Releases for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have discovered a new, secret trick to get two extra free games to download. Unfortunately, the trick is limited to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus. Those subscribed to PS Plus Essential, the standard tier, or PS Plus Extra, the middle positioned tier, unfortunately can not replicate this trick and get the two free games in question. For those with a PS Plus Premium subscription though, free downloads for two classic games are waiting for you.

As Wario64 notes over on social media platform X, right now it is possible to get the enhanced versions of DOOM I + II for free if you have PS Plus Premium. To achieve this, first claim either DOOM 1993 or DOOM II on PS Plus Premium. Once this is done, add DOOM I + DOOM II enhanced. If done correctly, and in time before PlayStation presumably closes this loophole, the enhanced versions will add to your console without the PS Plus licenses, which means they will stick around in your library even if your PS Plus subscription lapses.

Of course, by the time you are reading this, it is possible this exploit has been fixed by PlayStation, who hasn't made any type of public comment on the matter. However, at the moment of writing this, it still works. It is also possible PlayStation will remove the downloads from anyone who used the exploit, but so far there has been record of this.

While the pair of games in question are obviously decades old this new "enhanced" release only dropped last month. In other words, they are fairly new. To this end, they typically cost $9.99 on the PlayStation Store, so this exploit saves subscribers a nice chunk of change.

"Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games," reads an official blurb about the product on the PlayStation Store. "The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product."

