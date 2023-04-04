PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2023 Available Now

The new lineup of free games coming to PS5 and PS4 via PlayStation Plus for the month of April 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony finally announced what April's slate would have in store for PS Plus Essential subscribers. And while this rotation of new games has been met with a mixed response from PS Plus members, all three titles are now downloadable through the service.

Starting today, April 4th, and lasting until May 2nd, PS Plus subscribers will be able to obtain Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. All three games on PS Plus this month are available natively for both PS5 and PS4, which is something that often isn't seen. And in the case of Meet Your Maker, its arrival on PS Plus happens to coincide with its official release, which is also today.

To learn more about each of these new free games on PS Plus for April, you can check out trailers and descriptions for them all down below.

Meet Your Maker

"Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players' creations, gaining an edge by choosing the right loadout (melee, ranged, defensive), perks, and consumables to match your challenge or playstyle. Combine your creativity and build with a friend or join forces to raid Outposts as a team of two."

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

"Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure. Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril or enjoy local or online party play, creating teams of two to four adventurers as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine, including unmissable co-op only levels."

Tails of Iron

"Set in a grim land plagued by war, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart. As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you'll encounter a cast of unique companions, ready to aid you in your adventure. And you'll need all the help you can get, whether that's new meal recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or even a land-chugging, armor-plated mole mobile!"