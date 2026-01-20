PlayStation Plus Is Losing 8 More Games in February 2026

PlayStation Plus is set to remove eight games from the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers in February 2026. As of today, the newest wave of PS Plus games on the Game Catalog has rolled out and includes the likes of Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, among others. While this group of additions is quite strong and should keep PS Plus members busy for the foreseeable future, these arrivals will be followed by some pretty notable losses in roughly one month.

As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus has been updated and has revealed the next round of games that will be taken off the service in February. This upcoming slate of departures is headlined by WWE 2K25, Cult of the Lamb, and Rez Infinite, all of which have been quite popular with various audiences over the years. Other titles that are seeing their exit are a bit more niche, but are still worth checking out in advance of them being taken off the library.

Here’s every game set to depart from PS Plus next month on February 17th:

Cult of the Lamb

New World: Aeternum

Rez Infinite

Saga Frontier: Remastered

Super Neptunia RPG

Carto

WWE 2K25

The Ascent

The most interesting removal here is likely that of New World: Aeternum. The Amazon-developed MMORPG is set to be shut down entirely in January 2027, but it also happened to be delisted from all digital storefronts last week. As such, the only way for new players to check out the game is by accessing it through PS Plus. While there certainly won’t be many scrambling to play New World before it’s taken off of PS Plus, once it’s gone, this will officially end the ability for newcomers to play the MMO before its end-of-service date next year.

As for the new games set to come to PlayStation Plus in February 2026, Sony has yet to announce what will be joining the platform. The next wave of free games for all PS Plus subscribers will be unveiled next week and will go live the week after on February 3rd. Whenever we learn what those new PS Plus games will be, we’ll be sure to inform you here on ComicBook.

