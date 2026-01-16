Amazon Just Delisted One of Its Biggest Video Games Ever Without Warning

Amazon Games is set to shut down one of its biggest video games ever in a move that will take effect early next year. Over the past decade, Amazon has been making a much stronger push in the gaming space. While it hasn’t released many games, it has found some pretty major success with a handful of titles, specifically those on PC platforms. Now, despite the previous success of one of its most notable releases, Amazon has opted to delist the game without warning in advance of its end of service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Amazon announced that it would be pulling the plug on New World, the MMO released in 2021. Upon its arrival, New World was a huge hit for Amazon and would go on to sell millions of copies. In the years to follow, though, New World’s popularity would dwindle quickly. Even when it was relaunched in 2024 under the new name New World: Aeternum, this soft reboot didn’t help to bring back players in droves. Now, in the wake of this continued loss of momentum, Amazon is deciding to end New World entirely.

In a post on the game’s official website, Amazon said that New World will officially be shutting down in a little over one year on January 31, 2027. After this time, the game will be completely unplayable as the servers will no longer be up. In the immediate term, though, Amazon has already delisted New World, which means that those looking to buy it can no longer do so.

Play video

“It has been our pleasure to work on New World: Aeternum and evolve this unforgettable adventure with you all,” said the New World team in its post. “We look forward to one more year together, and giving this fantastic adventure a sendoff worthy of a legendary hero. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you for sharing this world with us.”

While Amazon is now killing off New World, that doesn’t mean that it’s getting out of the video game business altogether. In fact, the next two years could be particularly big for Amazon as it’s set to release Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Legacy of Atlantis is going to be a new remake of the original Tomb Raider game and is due out this year, while Catalyst will be the next mainline installment in the long-running action-adventure series. Amazon has other games in the works outside of these Tomb Raider titles as well, but they have yet to be fully revealed at the time of this writing.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!