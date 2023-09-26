PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2023 Leaked

A portion of October 2023's lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus have leaked ahead of an official reveal from Sony. As a whole, the past month has been a bit rough for the PlayStation subscription service. Not only did Sony spike prices for PS Plus in early September, but this current month's slate of games on PS5 and PS4 were found to be quite underwhelming to many subscribers. Fortunately, October 2023 is looking a bit better and should give PS Plus members a new game to play in time for Halloween.

Leaked by user billbil_kun in a report for Dealabs, October 2023's PlayStation Plus lineup will feature both The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 2022. Released at the end of 2022, The Callisto Protocol is absolutely the biggest game of the pair here and will give subscribers the option to play a survival-horror title to coincide with "spooky season." A third game will also be coming to PS Plus in October, but its identity hasn't been unveiled for now.

Per usual, it's worth stressing that Sony itself hasn't confirmed that these titles will be coming to PS Plus just yet. That being said, billbil_kun essentially has a perfect track record when it comes to revealing PlayStation Plus games ahead of time. In all likelihood, Sony should end up announcing the full lineup for October 2023 in the coming day. Until that time, you can learn more about this coming month's prospective slate of PS Plus titles for PS5 and PS4 below.

The Callisto Protocol

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

Farming Simulator 22

"Take on the role of a modern farmer! Agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry offer a huge variety of farming activities while you face the challenges of the four seasons, especially when winter sets in. Creatively build your own farm and extend your farming operations with production chains – forming an agricultural empire! Even run your farm together with friends and enjoy cross-platform multiplayer together.

Farming Simulator 22 brings a multitude of new gameplay features and offers more content and player freedom than ever before, including new ground working features like mulching or stone picking, an improved build-mode adding greenhouses and beehives, as well as a new character creator to bring your own, individual farmer to life."