PlayStation Plus Users Losing Popular PS5 Horror Game Right Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are losing a popular horror game, and one of the better horror games of this generation, next month right before Halloween. More specifically, on October 17, 16 different games are set to depart the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Meanwhile, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber you don't need to worry about this because you never had access to these games to begin with. Included in these games are some horror games, which is bad timing considering Halloween is a couple weeks later.

As for the 16 games they are as follows: Astebreed, Clouds & Sheep 2, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Gal Gunvolt: Burst, Goosebumps: The Game, Inside, Limbo, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, The Crew, The Medium, The Quarry, TorqueL, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and. Yakuza 5 Remastered. The best and most notable games here are Inside, Limbo, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, and the Yakuza games. However, as far as horror goes, fans of the genre will be bummed to see The Quarry go. For those not familiar with the title, it's a 2022 release from Supermassive Games, the studio best known for Until Dawn.

About + Trailer

"As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules," reads an official blurb about the game. "Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens' party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show-or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?"

Review:

"The Quarry is a charming and surprisingly intimate horror story that creates real stakes and successfully does away with the idea of plot armor. Although it has some annoying or even frustrating quirks, it's a worthy successor to a game like Until Dawn and highlights Supermassive Games as masters of their craft."