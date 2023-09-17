PlayStation Plus Subscribers Deem New September 2023 Games "Garbage"

PlayStation Plus subscribers are quite unhappy with the lineup of new games that will soon be coming to the service in September 2023. Earlier this month, Sony pushed live a massive overhaul to PS Plus that saw the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers of the service all spiking in price quite substantially. Since that time, a number of PS Plus members have started to question if they want to keep their subscription active in the wake of this cost hike. And while opinions surely differ depending on who you may ask, it seems that Sony's upcoming slate isn't doing much to convince subscribers to stick around.

Recently posted to the PlayStation Blog, Sony outlined the next wave of titles that would be coming to the Game Catalog, which is accessible to those with PS Plus Extra and Premium. In total, 20 games are coming to the service this month across PS5 and PS4 and include the likes of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Civilization VI, to name a few. Although a variety of these games might be enticing to some, the consensus seemed to be that September is much weaker than what has been seen in the past.

"Imagine paying $160 for [these] crap ass games," said one comment in reference to the new annual price of PS Plus Premium. Others simply dubbed this forthcoming slate as "garbage" while different commenters remained shocked that Sony would raise prices only to not increase the quality or quantity of games coming to PS Plus.

Although there were a variety of negative comments aimed at Sony and PS Plus to be seen in the PlayStation Blog, it's worth noting that there was some positivity amongst the bunch. Specifically, many subscribers noted that this incoming slate is quite strong and that games like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 are simply being slept on. As such, the reaction that Sony dealt with wasn't wholly poor, but it seems that a lot of subscribers simply now have higher expectations in lieu of higher prices.

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for September 2023

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Sid Meier's Civilization VI | PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

West of Dead | PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Classics for September

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & HD Remaster | PS4

Dragon's Crown Pro | PS4



