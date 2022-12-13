New PlayStation Plus Report Should Excite Call of Duty Fans

A new report tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service should prove to be quite exciting for those who enjoy Activision's Call of Duty franchise. Over the course of 2022, the biggest story by far has been Microsoft's ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although the deal still hasn't officially gone through (and has now hit a pretty major snag thanks to the FTC), assuming it does, many of Activision's back catalog of titles should end up appearing on Xbox Game Pass in due time. And while this might be a major selling point for Game Pass, it sounds like PS Plus could end up reaping these same benefits.

Based on a new report from Bloomberg, Microsoft is said to have offered Sony the ability to include various Call of Duty games on PS Plus in the future. In doing so, this would offset one of Sony's biggest problems with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision which involves the company's ability to put Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass, which drastically lowers the barrier of entry to the series. While it's not known if Sony will accept this offer from Microsoft, the fact that it has reportedly been extended in the first place just goes to show how badly the Xbox parent company wants this acquisition to go through.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if anything ends up coming from all of this in the long run. Still, the result of this ongoing back and forth between Microsoft and Sony in regard to Activision and the Call of Duty franchise seems to only be aiding consumers. If Call of Duty somehow ended up coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus further down the road, that would be a best-case scenario for Xbox and PlayStation fans alike.

Are you hoping that Sony accepts this proposed deal to put the Call of Duty series on PS Plus? And do you think that Microsoft will even end up being able to complete its acquisition of Activision Blizzard? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

