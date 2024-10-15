PlayStation Plus to Lose 18 Big Games in November 2024

Sony has revealed that a whopping 18 PS5 and PS4 games will be taken off of PlayStation Plus in November 2024. As of today, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have been given a slew of new titles on the Game Catalog to play. Some of the biggest additions on this front include Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Gris, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, among many others. Of course, these new arrivals aren’t going to eventually come without some losses one month from now.

Spotted on the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus today, a new group of 18 games has appeared. These 18 titles are all going to depart from PS Plus in the middle of November and include heavy-hitters like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — Definitive Edition, The Sims 4: City Living, and nearly the entire Kingdom Hearts saga. This is one of the most extensive lineups we’ve seen depart from the PS Plus Game Catalog at a single time and, quality-wise, will definitely bring the service down just a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of games that will be departing PlayStation Plus next month:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)

The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On (PS4)

Superliminal (PS5, PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4)

Teardown (PS5)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Chorus (PS5, PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS5, PS4)

Overcooked 2 (PS4)

Blasphemous (PS4)

Moving Out (PS4)

As for the date on which all of these PS5 and PS4 games will be vanishing from PS Plus, they should be exiting on the same day that the service gets its new wave of Extra and Premium titles. Assuming that PlayStation continues with its standard operating procedure, this would indicate that all of these games will be gone on November 18th. With this in mind, you have from now until then to play any of these titles for yourself before they exit.

How do you feel about these upcoming PS Plus games that are soon leaving the Game Catalog? And will you look to play anything here before it’s gone? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]