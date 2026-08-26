PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2026 Announced

The next lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2026 have been officially revealed. Within the past day, a prominent new leak came about and detailed what PlayStation would have in store with PS Plus for the coming month. And while this leak has largely been proven to be accurate, it turns out that there is one additional title PlayStation is giving to subscribers that wasn’t mentioned in the report.

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Set to go live on September 1st, the new lineup of PS5 and PS4 games coming to PS Plus happens to include Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes. The aforementioned leak happened to correctly reveal Sniper Elite: Resistance, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes, but MLB The Show 26 wasn’t included. This inclusion is particularly notable, as the latest entry in the long-running baseball series is easily the biggest title on PS Plus in September.

Not only is MLB The Show 26 notable because it comes from PlayStation itself, but it’s also by far the newest game in this PS Plus slate. It happened to launch earlier this year in March 2026 and has since continued to receive a ton of new updates and content drops from developer San Diego Studio. For it to now be coming to PS Plus a mere six months after its release is a pretty big deal, even if it will only be relevant until MLB The Show 27 drops next year.

Because of this inclusion of MLB The Show 26, it also makes September’s wave of PS Plus titles look much better on paper. Although Sniper Elite: Resistance, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes have been somewhat well-received since their respective releases, all of these games are somewhat dated, which makes their inclusion a bit less desirable. Clearly, PlayStation seemed to be aware of this, which is why it added a fourth game to the mix in September to improve it just a bit.

Per usual, once these games do roll out onto PS Plus, users at all tiers of the subscription service will have roughly one month to obtain them. Specifically, these September 2026 free games on PS Plus will go away on October 6th, which gives members a bit more time than usual to snag them.

If you still haven’t picked up August 2026’s free games on PS Plus, they’ll remain available until next week on August 31st. This group was a particularly strong one and happened to feature Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis. As such, be sure to add them to your digital library as soon as possible, as there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever return to PS Plus in the future.