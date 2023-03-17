PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing 9 Free Games Next Week

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose access to nine different free games next week on March 21. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber -- which is to say, a subscriber to the basic and standard tier of PS Plus -- these nine games don't concern you because you never had any access to them in the first place as they were locked behind PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscriptions. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber the games do conncern you, but thankfully none of them are particualrly consqeuntial, broadly speaking at least. One of the games below could be one of your favorites, but generally most subscribers won't be too creatsfallen that said games are set to depart on March 21.

If you haven't already seen the list of games leaving on March 21, it is as follows: Danger Zone, Dungeons 2, Ghost of a Tale, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, Override 2: Super Mech League, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Velocibox, Victor Vran Overkill Edition, and WWE 2K22.

Whether any of these games will return in the future, we don't know. It's possible, but not probable in the sense that there is no rule about whether or not a game can leave the libraries of PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium, however, it's not common for this to happen. In fact, it's unclear if it's ever happened. Whatever the case, the popularity -- or rather, the lack thereof -- of the games above is likely insufficient to demand a return, at least in the forseeable future. The likes of WWE 2K22 is/was popular, but it has already been replaced by a new installment. Meanwhile, the rest of the games feature are niche releases in niche genres and/or smaller indepdent releases.

