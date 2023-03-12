New PlayStation Update Fixes Biggest Fan Complaint With PS5 Controllers

A recent update from Sony for PlayStation 5 consoles has fixed the most notable complaint that many owners had with the PS5 DualSense controller. By all accounts, since the PS5 launched back in 2020, the DualSense controller has been one of the bright spots of the platform. Although it contains more unique features than most other controllers, the DualSense has been lacking in one notable area, especially in comparison to expect. Luckily, thanks to this new update in question, these annoyances from fans should no longer linger.

As of this week, Sony has made it to where PS5 controllers now have the ability to be updated wirelessly. Much like the PS5 itself, Sony often pushes out new tweaks and improvements for DualSense controllers. Previously, though, to update the controllers, users would need to connect the DualSense via a USB cable to the PS5. And while this certainly wasn't the worst problem in the world to have, PS5 owners found it to be a bizarre method of updating DualSense controllers, especially since Microsoft allows its own controller updates for Xbox to be updated without the need for wires.

All in all, this isn't the most vital improvement for the PS5, but it definitely brings an important quality-of-life update to DualSense controllers. This patch also coming about in the first place shows that Sony has clearly been listening to PlayStation fans and is looking to make changes based on their feedback. Whether or not this means that more fixes for the DualSense will come about in the future remains to be seen, but this update is definitely a step in the right direction.

For now, PlayStation previously made big waves earlier this year when it released the DualSense Edge, which is a new, high-end version of the PS5 controller. Even though it comes at a steep price, the Edge is without a doubt the best version of the PS5 controller that fans can look to buy. For more information on the DualSense Edge, you can check out our official review of the accessory right here.

