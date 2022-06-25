Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.

If you're in Europe and booted up your PS4 or PS5 today and saw that Infamous was missing, it's because for some reason it's been removed from the library in the transition from PS Now, but only in Europe. In the United States version of the subscription service, it remains a part of the library. Why has it been removed? We don't know. It could be a mistake, but if it is, you'd assume Sony would have confirmed it was a mistake at this point.

This would be one thing, but it's not the only game missing. It's one of the most notable, but it's not the only game missing. The following list has been compiled and features every PS Plus Premium game subscribers in the United States have access to but in Europe is missing. Some of these games won't be missed -- as many are middling PS3 games -- but there are some great games missing as well. For example, Resident 4, Resident Evil 6, Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty, and Street Fighter III are all exclusive to the United States version.

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (PS3)

Air Conflicts: Vietnam Ultimate Edition (PS3)

All Zombies Must Die (PS3)

Alone in the Dark: Inferno (PS3)

Bang Bang Racing (PS3)

Battle Fantasia (PS3)

Battle of Tiles EX (PS3)

Bellator: MMA Onslaught (PS3)

Burn, Zombie, Burn! (PS3)

Class of Heroes 2G (PS3)

Comet Crash (PS3)

Crash Commando (PS3)

Cuboid (PS3)

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: Legends (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: The Game (PS3)

Derrick the Deathfin (PS3)

Divekick (PS3)

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time (PS3)

Dogfight 1942 (PS3)

Dragon Fin Soup (PS3)

Dragon's Lair (PS3)

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp (PS3)

Earth Defense Force 2025 (PS3)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (PS3)

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard (PS3)

Enemy Front (PS3)

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West (PS3)

Escape Dead Island (PS3)

Fuel Overdose (PS3)

G-Force (PS3)

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime (PS3)

Go! Sports Ski (PS3)

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear (PS3)

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition (PS3)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational (PS3)

inFAMOUS (PS3)

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos (PS3)

Jimmy Johnson's Anything with an Engine (PS3)

Karateka (PS3)

Lead & Gold: Gangs of the Wild West (PS3)

Mamoruken Curse! (PS3)

Narco Terror (PS3)

Ninja Gaiden Sigma (PS3)

Okabu (PS3)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One (PS3)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Record of Agarest War (PS3)

Record of Agarest War 2 (PS3)

Record of Agarest War Zero (PS3)

Resident Evil 4 (PS3)

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition (PS3)

Resident Evil 6 (PS3)

Rocket Knight (PS3)

Rogue Warrior (PS3)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

Sanctum 2 (PS3)

SkyDrift (PS3)

Slender: The Arrival (PS3)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

StarDrone (PS3)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Stike Online Edition (PS3)

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix (PS3)

The Undergarden (PS3)

Thunder Wolves (PS3)

Warlords (PS3)

Way of the Samurai 3 (PS3)

Way of the Samurai 4 (PS3)

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PS3)

XBLAZE Code: Embryo (PS3)

As always, we will keep you updated as more information surfaces. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.

H/T, Push Square.