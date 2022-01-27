Sony Makes Cryptic Change to PlayStation Plus

Sony has quietly made a cryptic change to PlayStation Plus. Right now, it’s unclear what should be made of the implications, but most PS4 and PS5 users seem to agree there are blatant implications of what on the surface level seems like an innocent and inconsequential change. Anyone who has been paying attention to this industry for any appreciable amount of time will know there are never innocent and inconsequential changes, and typically, the apparent implications are not only on the mark, but sometimes just the tip of the iceberg.

So, what’s the change? It’s a subtle one that most would have never noticed, but there’s always an eagle-eyed Internet user who notices for everyone. In this instance, it’s Okami Games over on Twitter. who pointed out that the fine print of PlayStation Plus promo images has changed. What read as “for PlayStation Plus subscribers” in January now reads as “available this month at no extra cost.”

This change hasn’t been made in a vacuum. It comes on the back of reports of a PlayStation subscription service — tentatively dubbed PlayStation Spartacus — that combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, and gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. The reports of this have suggested it will be pitched as a premium tier of the pre-existing PlayStation Plus model. And what does “available this month at no extra cost” hint at? A second, premium tier.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as this is mostly speculation. Of course, Sony could squash the speculation with a comment or more information, but it’s probably not going to do this. If it had something to announce, it would announce it. And maybe it will, eventually. In addition to this, it also strictly adheres to its “no comment” policy, which extends to not just speculation, but anything of the unofficial and speculative variety.

