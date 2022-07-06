PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.

From developer IllFonic -- the team best known for the likes of Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds -- Arcadegeddon debuted back on July 8, 2021 via early access. Currently, the only version of the game with a Metacritic score is the PS5 version, which boasts a 74 on the review aggregate site. How many players does the game have? We don't know. IllFonic has never divulged any information about the game's player count, but with it now available on PS Plus it should be as healthy as ever.

"Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation," reads an official description of the game. "To do so he takes all the top arcade games and connects them all to make a super game, unfortunately, the mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. hacks the game and injects a virus. You and your friends need to save the game and the last hometown arcade."

The game's official description continues: "This ever-evolving multiplayer shooter allows you and up to three friends to explore multiple biomes, mini-games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemy types and bosses. Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer experience that provides a mix of PVE and PVP experiences that allows for all different speeds of play. As you continue to play you can take on additional challenges from the local "gangs'' that hangout in Gilly's Arcade. These will earn you much more than street cred. Speaking of street cred, earn your spot on the leaderboards."

If you already have played the game or are still an active player, you'll be interested to know the game has new content and cross-play support across all systems. If you don't already own the game it's available to purchase digitally for $19.99 or physically for $29.99.