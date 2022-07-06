A new PlayStation job listing is good news for PS3 fans. Right now, via PS Plus Premium, PS4 and PS5 users have access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. So far, there are no PS Vita games, and unlike the PS2, PS1, and PSP games, all of which run via emulation, the PS3 games are streaming only. This is a problem, as it means the only way to play PS3 games on modern PlayStation consoles is with latency. And if you have bad Internet, forget about playing them at all. Why are PS3 games streaming only? Well, Sony can't figure out PS3 emulation, primarily because emulating the PS3 is very challenging due to not only the unique architecture of the console, but because of all the ways developers found unique ways around this architecture that would have to be taken into consideration. All of this said, a new job listing seemingly confirms it's a problem Sony is actively working on remedying.

Over on LinkedIn, PlayStation is hiring for a Software Development Engineer who will "develop new emulators." Of course, there's no word of the PS3 directly, but that's the only "new emulator" it really needs to develop at this point.

"Our Software Development Engineer position works on the Tools and Technology team at PlayStation Studios to support the newly relaunched 'Classics' for PS4 and PS5," reads the job listing. "Classic games run via emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a Classics engineer, you would work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators."

There's nothing else about the job listing that is too interesting. And of course, there's no guarantee this will pay off for those looking to actually play PS3 games on PS4 and PS5 without the need for streaming. That said, the dots are there to connect. Further, there have been a variety of recent rumors claiming that PS3 emulation is being worked on by PlayStation.

