Miles Teller Reveals He Switched From Xbox to PlayStation

Miles Teller has revealed in a new interview that he has changed his gaming allegiances from Xbox to PlayStation. The Top Gun: Maverick actor was already a major star thanks to his incredible performances in films like Whiplash but the new Tom Cruise-led action film has catapulted him to the next level. Miles Teller plays Rooster, the son of Maverick's late best friend Goose, and is forced to set aside his grudge against Tom Cruise's character in order to complete their mission. The actor's old-school look, performance, and dance moves led to him being the talk of social media after the release of the film and is likely partially responsible for Top Gun: Maverick making over a billion dollars.

When he's not flying at high speeds, Miles Teller enjoys spending time with some video games. In an interview on Desus & Mero, Teller explained that he loves to play MLB The Show in his theater room and will FaceTime his friends while he plays. The actor also noted that he "was an Xbox guy forever", but is now a PlayStation fan. Teller didn't reveal what else he likes to play, but it seems he has an affinity for Sony's console this generation. Miles Teller played baseball growing up, so it's not surprising his favorite game is MLB The Show and it's possible it pushed him to get a PlayStation before the series became available on Xbox in 2021.

Miles Teller also recently starred in The Offer, a Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather. As of right now, he has no other major projects on the horizon, but has expressed interest in returning to the superhero scene after the critically panned Fantastic Four film. Fans have suggested Miles Teller would be a good fit for Nova or Green Lantern, but the actor has stated he hasn't been approached by Marvel or DC for those characters. Nonetheless, he's open to the idea of either one.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.