Xbox Reportedly Copying Big New PlayStation Plus Feature

✖

Xbox is reportedly copying a big and new PlayStation Plus feature. PS Plus is being revamped with PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra, and in the process, those that engage in this new expansion of the subscription service will be treated to some new features. For example, PS Plus Premium subscriptions will come with game trials that will vary in length from game to game. Xbox doesn't offer anything like this, but apparently, this is changing, though not via Xbox Live Gold, but Xbox Game Pass.

The report comes the way of Exputer, who claims that this feature will be announced soon and rolled out within the next year, with a big emphasis being placed on helping smaller independent teams implement the feature in their games. That said, according to the report, engaging with the feature won't be required. In other words, it will be an opt-in thing, at least at first, with those that participate being compensated for their participation.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which more specifically comes the way of Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider and leaker. That said, and despite this, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there's little reason to doubt the validity of the claim, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is not only unofficial, but, more importantly, subject to change.

It's currently unclear how long this has been in the works. In other words, it's unclear if this is actually a response to what Sony is doing with PS Plus.

What we also don't currently have is any type of comment or acknowledgment of this report from Xbox, who typically doesn't comment on reports or leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. If this changes though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Xbox coverage -- including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.