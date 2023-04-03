PlayStation Store on PS5 Adding Excellent New Accessibility Feature

Sony is adding a new feature on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5 consoles this week that will aid those looking to play games with accessibility components. Over the past couple of years, there has been a major movement from video game publishers and developers to integrate further accessibility options in various titles. And while not every game has a vast number of accessibility features to choose from, Sony is now going to make it easier to find the ones that are compatible.

Arriving later this week, Sony is letting loose a new update for the PS Store on PS5 that will let users sort games on the marketplace that contain specific accessibility features. These "Accessibility Tags", as Sony calls them, will be applied to games based on how they approach audio, visual, subtitles, controls, gameplay, and online components of various titles. Over 50 tags will be available for developers to use for their own games with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, Days Gone, Gran Turismo 7, and Ghost of Tsushima being among the first wave that will contain these tags later in the week.

"Accessibility Tags allow game developers to provide detailed insight on accessibility features supported in their games," Sony SVP Hideaki Nishino explained in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "As you browse various game hubs on PlayStation Store game hubs on PS5, you'll see a list of accessibility features by pressing the 'Triangle' button if the game you select supports Accessibility Tags. These can range from visual and audio accessibility settings to DualSense controller options, difficulty settings, and online communication features like chat transcription."

Discover games with accessible features that suit your gameplay needs. Accessibility Tags roll out this week on PS Store for PS5. Full details: https://t.co/iZpCipXGQe pic.twitter.com/qF2fuTxLLf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 3, 2023

All in all, it's great to see that Sony has continued to focus so heavily on making accessibility features like this become more common in the PlayStation ecosystem. While many accessibility options have been applied to games, to see similar options now come to the different aspects of the PS5 itself is a solid step forward. Hopefully, these tags only begin to aid PlayStation users on this front even more in the future.

How do you feel about Accessibility Tags rolling out on the PS Store later this week? And are you happy with how Sony has continued to approach accessibility features in its own games? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.