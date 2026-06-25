130-Hour Open-World RPG Now Free With PlayStation Plus

An epic open-world RPG with over 130 hours of content is now free with PlayStation Plus. The new free game giveaway has specifically been permitted to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, but not PS Plus Essential subscribers. And it’s never been free with the standard tier of the subscription service. It was available for free with Extra and Premium tiers for a period between 2022 and 2023. Now, it has returned for the first time.

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More specifically, Warhorse Studios 2018’s immersive medieval open-world role-playing game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Unfortunately, its sequel is not, but this gives PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 an opportunity to play the first game and then decide whether or not the sequel is worth playing. The two games are narratively connected, so it does behoove PlayStation users to play the first game before the second, but it is certainly not required. Unfortunately, the first game is not as good as its successor. It has performance issues on console, and it is much more obtuse by comparison. To this end, where the 2025 sequel has an 89 on Metacritic, the first game only has a 76.

130 Hours of Immersive RPG

Like its successor, and arguably more than its successor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a very immersive RPG. That is its greatest strength. And you are going to have to be immersed in it if you want to 100% complete it. While the main story is about 40 to 45 hours long, this number increases dramatically if you add side content. To this end, side content brings the playtime to around 80 hours, while completionists will need more like 135 hours with the medieval RPG.

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Is the game worth checking out in 2026? Well, it depends. If you’ve played the sequel first, it’s hard to go back to the first game, which is simply more budget, more rough around the edges, and much more obtuse and unforgiving. Meanwhile, if you have limited time, you should skip the first game and go straight into the sequel. Playing the first game certainly enhances the experience of the second, but you can easily get away with just consuming a story recap. That said, if the world is your oyster, you like immersive RPGs, and you like medieval games, then you owe it to yourself to play both of these games ahead of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3.

How long the Warhose Studios RPG is going to be free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium has not been communicated, per usual. Typically, when games are added to the Sony subscription service, it’s for either 12 months or 24 months. Whatever the case, it will be plenty of time to see even this super lengthy RPG from start to finish.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.