New PS2 Release on PS5 Comes With a Major Downside

The latest PlayStation 2 re-releases on PS5 and PS4 platforms comes with a notable downside. This past week, Sony let loose the entire TimeSplitters franchise in TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect on modern PlayStation consoles. These new versions of all three TimeSplitters entries had been highly requested by fans for many years, so the simple fact that they’re now available in this manner is a huge win. Sadly, though, publisher Deep Silver re-released these TimeSplitters titles with one major feature absent for the time being.

Unlike many other PS2 games that have come to PS5 and PS4 lately, TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect all fail to have trophy support. This is something that has been seen with other “PlayStation Classics” that have released in the past but it’s still a bit of a rare occurrence, especially when compared to other PS2 titles like Summoner, Sly Cooper and the Thievieus Raccoonus, and Tomb Raider Legend that have launched this summer. As for the reason behind this lack of trophies, Deep Silver hasn’t given an explanation, but it has made clear that this likely won’t be the case for long.

In a statement given to a user on PSN Profiles (via Push Square), a representative from Deep Silver said that trophies for all of these TimeSplitters games are being “considered” and they “should be available in a future patch.” Currently, it’s not known when this update for all three titles might be released, but the fact that it’s coming about whatsoever is great to see. Still, for trophies to not be available out of the gate for this return of TimeSplitters might dampen the re-release for those who are avid trophy hunters.

