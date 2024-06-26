PlayStation Rumor Claims PS3 Games Could Soon Be Natively Playable on PS5

A new rumor has indicated that Sony might soon make certain games from the PlayStation 3 natively playable on PlayStation 5. Over the past few years, Sony has made a stronger push to bring back numerous titles from legacy PlayStation platforms. To this point, the focus has been on games from the PS1, PSP, and most recently, the PS2. Fortunately, for those who have been hoping to see the PS3 get a bit more love, it sounds as though Sony could soon be pushing out a major upgrade to the PS5's backward compatible functionality.

According to insider Nick Baker, Sony is in the process of bringing "select" games from the PS3 forward and making them accessible on PS5. Baker acknowledged that he didn't have all of the details on what this might end up looking like, but he compared it to Microsoft's previous process of making Xbox and Xbox 360 games playable on newer consoles. Elsewhere, reporter Jeff Grubb corroborated these claims and said that he has also heard of a similar initiative within Sony to make certain PS3 games native to the current PlayStation console.

Historically, Sony hasn't been able to make PS3 games playable on both PS5 and PS4 given the design of the PS3. The cell architecture of the PS3 is notorious for being complicated and has since made emulation of games from this era incredibly difficult. Currently, Sony offers a select group of PS3 games on PS5 that can be played through the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog. However, these games can only be played via cloud streaming which has been a point of contention for many PlayStation users. If Sony were to make PS3 games natively accessible on PS5, it would bring about an end to requests that have continued to linger for many years.

How do you feel about the possibility of seeing more games from the PS3 available on PS5? And which titles from the PS3 library would you specifically like to see on new hardware? Be sure to let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.