PlayStation Fans Have to Wait Longer for Exclusive Following 2023 Delay

PlayStation fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to play a highly-anticipated console exclusive that was originally slated to release this fall but has been delayed to the first quarter of 2023, aka sometime between the start of January and the end of March. This shouldn't be too bothersome to PlayStation fans as they still have both The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok coming later this year. Still, if you're on PS4 or PS5 or PC for that matter and were looking forward to Season: A Letter to the Future, you're going to need to wait a bit longer.

Why is the game being delayed? Well, according to a statement released by the studio, the team needs more time. Sometimes, you can solve this problem with crunch, but the studio notes it has no desire in going this route.

"We have an important update on the status of Season: A Letter to the Future," starts off the statement. "We are fortunate to have such a passionate and talented group of you following the game. Seeing your lovely fan art, reading conversations about your personal adventures in Discord, and viewing your reactions to our trailer has warmed our hearts, and we thank you for the support."

The statement continues:

"With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release window to Q1 2023. We want to ensure that we are able to push for quality without it affecting the wellbeing of our team. Season has always been a labor of love for the team and this additional time will let us polish and refine the game to make it the special experience we set out for it to be. We look forward to bringing you the world of Season: A Letter to the Future, and appreciate your patience while we continue to work hard on it."

Right now, a precise release date has not been given and there's no word of when this might change. It's possible we won't hear about this game until a future PlayStation State of Play, as that's where a bulk of its marketing has originated.