New PlayStation Controller Revealed

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.

"The look and feel of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition was brought to life by our design team in collaboration with the brilliant minds at PlayStation," says Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira of the controller over on the PlayStation Blog. "The elegant colors, materials, and finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console's DualSense wireless controller, all the way down to the transparent face buttons and its visually distinctive, floating appearance. It feels right at home with the other products in the PS5 lineup, like the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition."

Khaira continues: "Players can download the Backbone App for a customized PlayStation experience. Inside the app, you'll see various PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles."

The controller will be available via in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom at launch, with more countries to follow. When is launch? The PlayStation Blog post does not say, but it sounds like it could be soon. There's also no word of how much the controller will cost.

Introducing Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone users.



Full details: https://t.co/4TR6NVzAFU pic.twitter.com/4M39fUxBGz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2022

As noted, this product does not come from PlayStation directly, but it appears to at least be a collaborator of sorts. Some companies, like Nintendo, license out their name often and it doesn't always mean they are overly involved with said product, but PlayStation is a bit more precise when it comes to licensing hardware.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. How does this new controller look? Will you be copping it when it releases?