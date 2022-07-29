PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.

It's worth noting that sometimes when this happened in the past, the decision has been reverted not long after, though only after some public pressure. In other words, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, if you want to play the game on PS5 and don't natively own the PS4 version, and thus qualify for the free upgrade, you will need to fork over $20, a pretty standard price point for a high-quality, download-only indie game.

For $20, you get one of the best games of 2017, and a game that boasts Metacritic scores of 88 to 92, depending on the platform. A narrative-driven adventure game, the game is only two to three hours long, which is certainly on the shorter side, but critics and consumers alike didn't seem to mind when it was nominated for many GOTY awards in December of that year.

As always, we will update the story when and if the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest on both the PS4 and PS5, plus PlayStation VR and PS Plus as well -- click here or peep the links right below: