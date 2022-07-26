GameStop Makes One of the Best PS4 Exclusives Just $4

GameStop has made one of the best PS4 exclusives just $4. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the deal is for a pre-owned version of the game. In other words, if you only buy your grams brand new, this deal isn't for you. Meanwhile, if you don't have a PlayStation VR, the deal also isn't for you as it requires the PS4 VR headset. If you do own a PlayStation VR, you probably own the game because it's one of the best games on the system. If you don't, now you can own it for $4 rather than $18.

Developed by Team Asobi and published by PlayStation itself, Astro Bot Rescue Mission was released on October 2, 2018, and is widely considered not just one of the best PlayStation VR games, but one of the best VR games to date. Meanwhile, if you extend the parameters to "PS4," it still ranks among some of the best PS4 games, sitting at a 90 on Metacritic.

"Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a brand new platformer, developed exclusively for use with PS VR," reads an official blurb about the game. "Take control of ASTRO the captain BOT and go on an epic VR rescue mission to save your fellow Bots who are dispersed all over space."

It's worth noting that this is a limited-time deal. When exactly this offer will expire, we don't know as GameStop provides no information either way. We know it's a limited-time offer, but that's the extent of what we know about the deal.

