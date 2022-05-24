Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Seemingly Confirmed in New Promo

✖





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II just had a bunch of new info dropped online, including the potential reveal date for the shooter. Infinity Ward has been slowly trickling out very small teasers for the next Call of Duty since April. It all started with a very simple teaser image of Ghost and then led to NFL Draft prospects seeing a demo of the game in Las Vegas. All of that build up culminated in a big logo reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which maintained the neon green style of the original 2009 game. Even this tiny teaser for the logo featured some hidden details, such as a hint at the game's setting.

The latest marketing stunt featured a bunch of artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II being revealed via a new teaser trailer. The trailer features a drone flying through some docks in California, showcasing different pieces of character art before concluding with the game's October release date. With that said, eagle eyed viewers will have noticed a very quick glimpse at another date in the middle of the trailer. A shipping crate featured the date "J-8-22", the J presumably meaning June. The week of June 8th has been heavily rumored for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal for quite some time and it seems like it's finally happening. Given how these reveals are typically structured, a reveal trailer will likely happen on June 8th and then on June 9th, during Summer Game Fest Live, it's possible we'll get a gameplay demo from the campaign.

In years past, Call of Duty has typically done a reveal trailer which then leads into a gameplay reveal shortly after. With no E3 planned this year, it wouldn't be surprising if Summer Game Fest is the platform that Activision chooses to use for its gameplay reveal. As of right now, the last part is speculation, but it seems likely that we will be getting something on June 8th.

