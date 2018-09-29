PS4 Game Sale On The PlayStation Store Offers Big Releases For Cheap

Gaming is an expensive hobby, especially if you’re a digital junkie, and thus not privilege to the frequent, and deep, retailer sales. But luckily, the folk over at PlayStation understand the struggle, and regularly feature sales on the PlayStation Store. And this week specifically, there’s a ton of discounts across big games and smaller gems alike.

In fact there’s currently multiple sales going on: a THQ Nordic Sale, a “PS Plus Specials” sale, an Outbreak Day Sale (in celebration of The Last of Us), as well as other random discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most notable discounts include Battlefield 1 for just $11.99, 2017 game of the year heavyweight NieR: Automata for half-off, The Elder Scrolls Online for less than $10, and Ubisoft’s new racer, The Crew 2, discounted a hefty 40 percent.

But this is just a slither of all the discounts, so without further ado, here are the highlights of each sale:

PS Plus Specials

It’s important to note that these sales are only available if you’re a member of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation’s subscription service that enables online play, among other things for an annual fee.

THQ Nordic Sale

Unlike the PS Plus Specials sale, you don’t need to be subscribed to PS Plus to get these discounts. And given that one of the biggest releases left this year — Darksiders III — is due in November, this sale comes just at the right time if you haven’t checked out the series yet with healthy discounts on both the first and second game.

Other

There’s currently over 332 different sales on the PlayStation store right now, so if you need some new, cheap games, a new theme, a new avatar, etc. then check out every deal by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to buy NieR: Automata, and then make two more accounts so you can buy it two more times, it’s really, really good.