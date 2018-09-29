PS4 Game Sale On The PlayStation Store Offers Big Releases For Cheap

Gaming is an expensive hobby, especially if you’re a digital junkie, and thus not privilege to the frequent, and deep, retailer sales. But luckily, the folk over at PlayStation understand the struggle, and regularly feature sales on the PlayStation Store. And this week specifically, there’s a ton of discounts across big games and smaller gems alike.
In fact there’s currently multiple sales going on: a THQ Nordic Sale, a “PS Plus Specials” sale, an Outbreak Day Sale (in celebration of The Last of Us), as well as other random discounts.
The most notable discounts include Battlefield 1 for just $11.99, 2017 game of the year heavyweight NieR: Automata for half-off, The Elder Scrolls Online for less than $10, and Ubisoft’s new racer, The Crew 2, discounted a hefty 40 percent.
But this is just a slither of all the discounts, so without further ado, here are the highlights of each sale:
PS Plus Specials
- Battlefield V — $11.99 — 80 percent off
- The Crew 2 — $35.99 — 40 percent off
- The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition — $41.99 — 40 percent off
- The Crew 2: Gold Edition — $59.99 — 40 percent off
- NieR: Automata — $29.99 — 50 percent off
- NieR: Automata 3C3C1D119440927 — $6.99 — 50 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $9.99 — 50 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection — $39.99 — 50 percent off
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset — $23.99 — 40 percent off
- Far Cry 4 — $11.99 — 70 percent off
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition — $17.99 — 70 percent off
- Just Dance 2018 — $29.99 — 50 percent off
- Metal Slug Anthology — $9.99 — 50 percent off
- The King of Fighters XIV — $11.99 — 70 percent off
- Rock Band 4 — $35.99 — 40 percent off
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition — $11.24 — 75 percent off
It’s important to note that these sales are only available if you’re a member of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation’s subscription service that enables online play, among other things for an annual fee.
THQ Nordic Sale
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered — $20.99 — 30 percent off
- Red Faction II — $4.99 — 70 percent off
- Red Faction – $4.99 — 70 percent off
- ELEX — $29.99 — 50 percent off
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore — $8.99 — 70 percent off
- MX vs. ATV All Out — $29.99 — 50 percent off
- This Is The Police — $6.99 — 65 percent off
- The Dwarves — $11.99 — 70 percent off
- Legend of Kay Anniversary — $8.99 — 70 percent off
- Destroy All Humans! — $6.99 — 65 percent off
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $6.99 — 65 percent off
- Black Mirror — $15.99 — 60 percent off
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition — $11.99 — 40 percent off
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $17.99 — 40 percent off
Unlike the PS Plus Specials sale, you don’t need to be subscribed to PS Plus to get these discounts. And given that one of the biggest releases left this year — Darksiders III — is due in November, this sale comes just at the right time if you haven’t checked out the series yet with healthy discounts on both the first and second game.
Other
- The Last of Us Remastered — $9.99 — 50 percent off
- The Last of Us: Left Behind — $4.99 — 50 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition — $71.99 — 40 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition — $47.99 — 40 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition — $19.99 — 60 percent off
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass — free — $50 off
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $23.99 — 40 percent off
- Absolver — $14.99 — 50 percent off
- PES 2019 — $44.99 — 25 percent off
- And many more…..
There’s currently over 332 different sales on the PlayStation store right now, so if you need some new, cheap games, a new theme, a new avatar, etc. then check out every deal by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to buy NieR: Automata, and then make two more accounts so you can buy it two more times, it’s really, really good.