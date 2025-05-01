Schedule I Teases Next Update Coming Soon

Despite a ton of exciting new game releases in April, gamers are continuing to enjoy the drug-dealing simulator, Schedule I. And the developer, TVGS, also known as Tyler, shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to new updates. The constant influx of new content is part of what keeps this multiplayer-friendly game fresh for players, and Tyler has already teased the next additions to the game. Schedule I got a small patch on April 19th, but hasn’t seen a big content update since the Pawn Shop addition on April 10th. Clearly, it’s time for more new content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Via social media platform X, @Tyler_TVGS teased players with a quick look at a few things coming in the next update. Though he didn’t provide an exact timeline, Tyler notes that the next update is “almost ready for open beta.” That means that players who are willing to switch to the beta branch, potentially risking glitches and errors, will be able to check out the new content ahead of its full release.

Next update is almost ready for open beta pic.twitter.com/5GBJZ9TW1c — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) May 1, 2025

As we saw with the last patch, which wound up getting delayed due to ongoing issues reported by beta branch players, testing out the new content can sometimes be a wild ride. But it just might be worth it for diehard fans who want to see that neon jukebox in action ASAP.

The previous patch for Schedule I was comprised of smaller tweaks and improvements, alongside bug fixes. However, if Tyler’s post is any indication, it looks like we can expect some more new content this time around. Based on the images shared, it looks like players can expect a new “Stash & Dash” building from the new update, and a storage unit where you can stash whatever you need to keep a little bit more hidden. Fans of drug-dealing and lawbreaking shows like Breaking Bad no doubt know the role storage units often play, so it’s exciting to see this reference arrive in the game.

There’s also the jukebox, which players certainly have mixed feelings about. While some are hoping it means the option to have more control over the soundtrack and music in the background, others would rather see more bug fixes and optimization than a shiny new jukebox.

Schedule 1 character gets ready to cook

Although this is all that’s been previewed, it doesn’t mean there won’t be additional new items and features in the next Schedule I update. And for many players, that’s the hope. Despite excitement for storage units, gamers are hoping for more new content to keep them invested. Not only that, but there are still a few bugs and glitches that need smoothing out, and plenty of players are hoping to see a console port.

Tyler has previously had to make a statement regarding Schedule I on console, as some imitations were popping up and scamming players. As of now, no official timeline has been announced, but the developer does hope to port Schedule I to console eventually. So those who are eager to see the game make the jump will have to wait a bit longer than this next update, but all hope is not lost.

Are you excited to see another update for Schedule I headed our way soon? Let us know in the comments below!