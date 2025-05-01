Xbox Games and Consoles Will Rise in Price This Year

Gamers are used to the price of video game consoles dropping after a certain number of years on the market, but that won’t be the case this generation. Instead, a lot of prices are going to increase. Xbox has confirmed that several products will see a jump in price in 2025, including the Xbox Series X console. Originally priced at $499, the console will be increasing to $599 this holiday season, while the Xbox Series S is going up to $379. First-party games will also see a big jump, going from the standard $69.99 to $79.99. Those aren’t the only jumps, as controllers, headsets, and more will also increase.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,” Xbox said in a statement.

expect to pay a lot more if you want an xbox series x

The recommended price increases for consoles and controllers will apparently go into effect starting today, while the adjustments on game software will not happen until the “holiday season.” When that specifically will happen remains anyone’s guess, but it’s likely to impact any games planned for release in the fall and winter months. While prices will be increasing on Xbox products worldwide, it seems only consumers in the U.S. and Canada will see increases on headsets. However, a specific reason for that decision has not been made.

Microsoft’s statement avoids any direct reference to the tariff situation playing out in the United States, but it’s likely this had some impact on the decision to increase prices. Many consoles are made in China, and goods coming from the country have seen a 145% tariff placed on them by President Donald Trump. As a result, video game companies have had to plan around the current economic uncertainty. Last month, Nintendo delayed its plans to begin preorders of Nintendo Switch 2, and rumors suggested that the console would see a price increase. Nintendo opted not to raise the price, but controllers and peripherals for the system did see a rise as a direct result.

In the Xbox Series X generation, Microsoft has struggled to compete against Sony and Nintendo. Instead, the company has shifted to a multiplatform release strategy that has seen some of the biggest Xbox games released on PS5 and Switch. Over the last year, we’ve also seen Xbox increasing the availability of Game Pass across various devices, such as Amazon Fire Sticks. The company’s statement today directly references that campaign, which would seem to suggest that we’ll see an even bigger push now that the price of Xbox consoles will be jumping in price. What that means for the future of Xbox consoles beyond the Series X and Series S, however, remains to be seen.

