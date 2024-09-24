PS4 Console Exclusive Finally Making the Jump to Xbox in October

A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 4 since 2020, and was even published by PlayStation itself, is finally making the transition to Xbox. Throughout 2024, a lot has been made out about Xbox's decision to bring games like Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation. Now, the favor will finally be returned to those on Xbox, although PlayStation won't be the one doing the publishing this time around.

Set to release next week on October 1st, Predator: Hunting Grounds will be launching on Xbox Series X/S. Developed by Illfonic, Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 across PS4 and PC. It went on to receive prolonged support for a few years after, but Illfonic eventually turned its attention to other projects. Now, the studio is returning to Predator: Hunting Grounds in a big way and will be porting it to Xbox Series X/S in addition to pushing out an upgrade patch for PS5 and PC.

When it comes to the reason behind Predator: Hunting Grounds releasing on Xbox, it has to do with a change in the game's publishing rights. Illfonic acquired the publishing rights for Hunting Grounds earlier in 2024 from PlayStation and soon after decided to self-publish the title on new platforms. As a result, what was once an exclusive for the PS4 in the late era of the console is now a game that is seeing a widespread console launch. For now, those on Nintendo Switch remain left out, but perhaps this could change down the road.

If you're unfamiliar with Predator: Hunting Grounds and would like to learn more, you can check out its official synopsis and a throwback trailer for the game below.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

"Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.

Features