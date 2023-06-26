PlayStation Project Q Handheld Price Range Seemingly Revealed

It seems like an incredibly broad price range for PlayStation's upcoming "Project Q" handheld has been revealed by none other than Microsoft. To close out this past month's PlayStation Showcase, Sony unveiled that it has a new cloud streaming handheld in the works that it's currently calling Project Q. Very few details about the device were shared by Sony in this initial reveal, but it was said that hardware will be launching later in 2023. Now, based on new info that has come from Microsoft, it seems like we might know just how much this platform will cost.

Spotted by reporter Stephen Totilo, Microsoft noted in a series of documents involved with its ongoing battle with the FTC that Sony's Project Q platform will release "later this year for under $300." It's uncertain how Microsoft may be privy to this information, but if accurate, it means that Project Q will cost anywhere from $0 to $299. Obviously, the low end of that spectrum is greatly unreasonable, but this price ceiling does give PlayStation fans their first broad idea of what the handheld could set them back.

Microsoft's lawyers with some Project Q hype: pic.twitter.com/SFrgxNNs8g — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 22, 2023

In all likelihood, it seems like Sony's Project Q is going to release at a price between $200 and $299. This is mainly to be believed because the platform will feature the same tech that powers the PS5's DualSense controllers. Considering that these controllers cost $70 at a minimum and then taking into account the cost of the screen and internal tech that powers Project Q, it seems like a price below $200 is unlikely. But again, this is just my own speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

For now, it's not known when Sony might look to share more official information about Project Q such as the device's formal name, release date, and price. Whenever those details do emerge, though, we'll be sure to inform you here on ComicBook.com.

