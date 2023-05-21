PlayStation Boss Shares Disappointing News for PC Players

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has shared some disappointing news for those that have been playing Sony's first-party releases on PC. As the years have continued to pass, PlayStation has made a more concentrated effort to release its most popular games for PC. And while it seems like this focus from Sony is only going to grow larger in the future, Ryan himself has now made clear that the company likely won't ever reach a point where PlayStation titles are coming to PC and consoles at the same time.

Speaking to Famitsu (translated via IGN), Ryan spoke about the PC market and how PlayStation continues to approach releasing games on this avenue. Ryan said that PlayStation's first major goal remains to support its own dedicated hardware, which in this case would be the PS5. As such, he doesn't seem to envision a point at which first-party games would come to PS5 and PC at the same time. Furthermore, Ryan also believes that most PlayStation fans find this release strategy to be an "acceptable" one.

"We also fully understand the importance of PS5-exclusive titles. As I mentioned earlier, PlayStation Studios' main responsibility is to make games for the latest PlayStation hardware that players will enjoy. We are increasing the number of PS5 exclusive games, and staggering the release of the PC versions," Ryan said in the interview. "I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them how they feel about the time lag, they often say they feel the release of a PC version two or three years after the release of the PlayStation version is acceptable."

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Ryan and those at PlayStation end up changing this plan. Based on what we currently know, Sony has a number of different live-service games in development, which means these titles will be more dependent than normal on finding large numbers of players in order to be successful. Releasing these types of games across PS5 and PC at the same time would seemingly be a wise move on Sony's part to ensure a greater chance of success. For now, though, it doesn't sound like Sony will be looking to release its games in this manner.

Do you see PlayStation changing its approach to the PC platform in the years ahead? And what PS5 games would you like to see release on PC next? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.