PlayStation Is Raising the Prices of Some of Its Games

PlayStation is apparently raising the prices of some its games. Thankfully, if you're on PS5 or PS4 you don't need to worry about this price increase. As you may remember, Sony raised game prices at the start of the PS5 generation, making the hobby more expensive on PS5 compared to PS4. And if you're playing its games on PC, then you're about to pay even more, at least if you live in certain parts of the world. So far, the United States has not been impacted by these price hikes, but this could change in the future.

In the meantime, it looks like the prices of PlayStation games on PC are increasing in a variety of regions around the world, such as Canada, China, and Argentina. Why this is happening, we don't kow, as PlayStation hasn't said a word about it, but it's usually to match the value of local currencies. In other words, any shifts that devalue your currency could mean an increase in game prices.

Over on Reset Era, one user pointed out that Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Returnal, two PlayStation-published games now cost more on Steam in Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, and possibly other regions as well.

Argentina: from 5999 Pesos to 9999 Pesos.

Canada: from 69.99$ to 79.99$.

Chile: from 39500 to 42000.

China: from 379RMB to 414 RMB.

Colombia: from 194000 to 219000.

Japan: from 5900 Yen to 7590 Yen.

South Korea: from 58800 Won to 62800 Won.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not said a peep about this matter. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains not to just the PS5, but the PS4 as well -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of thsi decision by Sony?