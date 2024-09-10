PS5 Pro Confirms First Wave of Games Getting Upgraded

Sony has announced the initial lineup of games that will be compatible with PlayStation 5 Pro when the hardware launches in November. As expected, the PS5 Pro was finally shown off this morning alongside a November release date and a staggering price of $700. And while most PlayStation fans are honed in on the cost of the console, Sony has also provided a breakdown of which games will take advantage of the platform.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed a slate of 13 games that will come with PS5 Pro enhancements right away. Most of these titles come from PlayStation's own first-party studios and include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to name a few. In addition to this group, though, other publishers and developers including Capcom, Remedy, Ubisoft, and WB Games are planning to utilize the hardware the moment it becomes available.

Here's the full list of games getting upgraded for PS5 Pro that we know of so far:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon's Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Along with upgrading games for PS5, Sony also specified that older titles for PS4 will also be able to be improved by the PS5 Pro. Sony says that a catalog of over 8,000 games on PS4 will remain playable on PS5 Pro and will get upgrades that will notably increase performance. Fidelity improvements on PS4 games will also be possible, but Sony adds the caveat that this will only effect "select" titles.

"Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro," explained Sony. "This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games."

Perhaps the biggest downside of the PS5 Pro and its impact on older games is that the console won't come with a disc drive. As a result, those who might own their PS4 games primarily in a physical capacity will have to purchase a disc drive separately, which comes in at $80 on its own. In short, the PS5 Pro is being pitched as a premium product for only the most hardcore PlayStation fans and surely won't be something that everyone will look to buy.

The PS5 Pro is set to release on November 7, 2024. Pre-orders for the console will begin later this month on September 26th.