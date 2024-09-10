PS5 Pro Announced With Release Date and Price

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Well over a year after having first been reported, Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro. Much like in the PlayStation 4 generation, a more powerful iteration of the PS5 is set to arrive in the near future and will allow games to run at better frame rates without having to sacrifice fidelity. Now, after plenty of rumors have circled about the PS5 Pro throughout 2024, we finally know when the console will release and what it will retail for.

Announced as part of today's "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation", Sony's lead architect of the PS5, Mark Cerny, showed off the PS5 Pro for the first time. The look of the hardware resembles the previous silhouette of the console that Sony teased this past week as it contains three lines through the middle portion of the system. As for its internals, the PS5 Pro contains a more powerful GPU, improved ray tracing, and a new super-sampling technology that will let games look better than ever before.

As for its release, the PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7, 2024, and will cost $699.99. Sony is also only selling the PS5 Pro as a digital-only piece of hardware, which means that it won't come with a disc drive. That being said, the individually sold disc drives that Sony has been selling for the slim model of the PS5 will be compatible with the PS5 Pro, so those who want a drive will have the option to add one. They're currently available here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

While the PS5 Pro will launch in November, pre-orders for the hardware are set to begin later this month. The console will go up for purchase on September 26th at Sony's own PlayStation Direct website along with other retail chains around the globe. As for what comes with the hardware, Sony has also specified the PS5 Pro includes a 2TB SSD, which is double what comes with the base model of the PS5.

