Popular PS5, PS4 Game Has Free DLC That Will Vanish Forever in 24-Hours

A hugely popular game across PS5 and PS4 platforms has been given free DLC, but it will only be available to snag for one more day. As a whole, 2024 has been quite strong for smaller titles on PlayStation. Games like Balatro, Another Crab’s Treasure, Animal Well, Neva, and The Plucky Squire have all launched throughout the year and have been a hit with PS5 and PS4 owners. Now, one game that arrived in the first half of the year has been given an add-on for nothing, but this offer won’t be lasting much longer.

The PS5 game and PS4 game in question that currently has this free DLC is that of Dave the Diver. Released earlier in 2024 on PlayStation, Dave the Diver has been a massive hit with players. So much so, in fact, that developer Mintrocket ended up collaborating with the Godzilla franchise in an expansion that went live back in May. Strangely, though, this DLC was only ever going to be available for a certain period of time, and now, that time has nearly run out.

As of tomorrow, November 23rd, this Godzilla DLC for Dave the Diver will be pulled off of the PlayStation Store. After that time, it seems that the add-on will never again return. It’s not clear why this removal is happening, but anyone who wants to ever play this content in Dave the Diver will want to ensure that they pick up the DLC before it disappears.

The legendary monster Godzilla is coming to Dave the Diver!” says the DLC’s description. “Battle the giant monster on a submarine! Collect the monster figures scattered throughout the Blue Hole!”

The good thing about this situation is that you don’t have to own Dave the Diver in order to add this Godzilla DLC to your digital library. As such, if you’ve never heard of Dave the Diver or you’ve simply never played it, it’s definitely worth grabbing the DLC right now in the chance that you do one day decide to give it a shot. Additionally, Dave the Diver is also part of the PS Plus Game Catalog, which means those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of service can play it for themselves without having to buy it outright.

As for those who might play Dave the Diver on Nintendo Switch or PC via Steam, it should be stressed that the Godzilla content will also be getting pulled from these digital marketplaces as well. So no matter where you might play, this is your last call to get this DLC for any platform.