New PlayStation Plus Surprise Features 2024 GOTY Nominee

PlayStation Plus subscribers have a a new surprise featuring one of 2024’s biggest and best games. In fact, the PlayStation Plus game in question is actually a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards 2024. Unfortunately, this new surprise is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium, and thus unavailable to both PS Plus Essential subscribers and PS Plus Premium subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More than this, the entire game is not free to download, but rather PS Plus Premium subscribers can download the game and play a trial that lasts two hours. The PS5 game in question takes about 36 hours to beat, so this is only about 1/18th of the title, but it is enough of a sample to gauge interest in a full purchase.

The PS5 game in question came out back out on August 19, 2024, and alongside EA Sports College Football 25 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it is one of the best-selling games of the year, which couples nicely with its Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards. To this end, it is arguably the most successful game of 2024.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Black Myth: Wukong. To buy the game on the PlayStation Store right now, PS5 users need to fork over $59.99. Alternatively though, PS Plus Premium subscribers can check out the game for free via the aforementioned two hour free trial. How long this trial is going to be available for, we don’t know. The lack of information about availability suggests it may be a permanent offer.

“Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.”

As for a full free game download, whether via PS Plus Essential or via the subscription libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, if ever, considering the game’s massive success.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.