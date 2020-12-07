Ubisoft Gives SNL's Stu a PS5 Copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

✖

One of the highlights of yesterday's episode of Saturday Night Live was a sketch where a character named Stu writes countless letters to Santa asking for a PlayStation 5 alongside Assassin's Creed Odyssey. A parody of the Eminem/Elton John track "Stan," the sketch featured Pete Davidson, and has quickly become a hit on social media. In a tribute to the skit, the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account gave "Stu" (or anyone lucky enough to redeem it first) a free copy of Valhalla for the PS5. Hopefully, the game went to someone as passionate about the console as Stu clearly is!

The original Tweet from the Assassin's Creed Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Dear Stu,

We heard you were a fan

So we wrote you this letter

We know you've been wanting this

And just wanted you to feel better

So here's a code for PS5: 689H-4KN3-KNB6

We just want you to feel seen

Sincerely yours,

The Assassin's Creed team https://t.co/r09ZKCzwuN — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 7, 2020

Last night's skit is a testament to what a big deal the PS5 has been this holiday season. The console is sold out everywhere, and units are going for double their MSRP or more on the secondary market. While the console will likely be much easier to come by sometime in 2021, that doesn't help fans desperate to get one for the holiday season, like good old Stu. Hopefully one of the people lucky enough to have gotten a PS5 will have noticed the free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Twitter!

Saturday Night Live has had a surprisingly large amount of gaming related content this season, so it wasn't all that surprising to see a skit related to the PS5. Last month, the show featured a skit in which Nintendo fans recounted their fondest memories of the Mario franchise for the 35th anniversary (though one fan's memory was slightly tainted), while a skit at the start of the season showed a time travelling gamer just how much the graphics have improved in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise. Clearly, some of the show's writers have some fondness for gaming!

What did you think of last night's Saturday Night Live skit? Have you asked Santa for a PS5 this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!