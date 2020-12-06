Pete Davidson's Stan Parody With Eminem Cameo Goes Viral As One of Best SNL Sketches Ever

Saturday Night Live aired last night with host Jason Bateman and one sketch definitely stood out above the rest. The show did a parody of Eminem's famous "Stan" video with Pete Davidson playing the obsessed fan that was portrayed by Devon Sawa in the original. However, instead of being obsessed with Eminem, "Stu" is writing aggressive letters to Santa Claus, played by Bateman. Poking fun at one of 2020's hottest items, these letters were all about getting a PS5. The video ended with a very special surprise: an appearance by the real Eminem! The rapper showed up at the end and received the PS5 from Santa. Between the cameo, the jokes, Kate McKinnon playing the Dido role, and Bowen Yang popping up as Elton John, the sketch has been a huge topic on social media.

