Pete Davidson's Stan Parody With Eminem Cameo Goes Viral As One of Best SNL Sketches Ever
Saturday Night Live aired last night with host Jason Bateman and one sketch definitely stood out above the rest. The show did a parody of Eminem's famous "Stan" video with Pete Davidson playing the obsessed fan that was portrayed by Devon Sawa in the original. However, instead of being obsessed with Eminem, "Stu" is writing aggressive letters to Santa Claus, played by Bateman. Poking fun at one of 2020's hottest items, these letters were all about getting a PS5. The video ended with a very special surprise: an appearance by the real Eminem! The rapper showed up at the end and received the PS5 from Santa. Between the cameo, the jokes, Kate McKinnon playing the Dido role, and Bowen Yang popping up as Elton John, the sketch has been a huge topic on social media.
Before reading some of Twitter's reactions, you should watch the sketch, which was shared by Eminem. "You f*cked up, Stu," he wrote. Check it out below:
You fucked up, Stu... https://t.co/PX1UXsE94f— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 6, 2020
Now that you've watched the delightful video, you can check out some of Twitter's reactions below...
Freaking Out
prevnext
OMG WAIT PETE DAVIDSON DOIN A CHRISTMAS SKIT BASED ON EMINEM’S MUSIC VIDEO IS EVERYTHING I DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED #SNL #saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/N8iL1UMH8i— Simona (@simona_ka) December 6, 2020
We Love a Cameo
prevnext
Me and all my fellow Eminem stans immediately noticing that’s Stan:#SNL pic.twitter.com/f3kgIZsptY— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 6, 2020
An All-Timer
prevnext
Pete davidson parodying eminem’s stan video... MIGHT be the best thing SNL has done since the Tom Hanks jeopardy sketch.pic.twitter.com/OZi8sII7xp— Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) December 6, 2020
A Short Review
prevnext
That Dear Santa skit with Pete Davidson was 🔥— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 6, 2020
You Love to See It
prevnext
I’m living for Eminem’s appearance on #SNL tonight🥵😫 pic.twitter.com/KFijBRqQvk— sarah🦋 (@slimshadysbitch) December 6, 2020
Sorry, Morgan
prevnext
no offense to morgan wallen but they should just have pete davidson and bowen yang do their impressions of eminem and elton john for the musical guest #SNL pic.twitter.com/vcHqUhQPNY— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 6, 2020
Keeping Us on Our Toes
prevnext
we don't see Eminem for 10 months and all of a sudden he turns up on #SNL in a christmas jumper i- 😭 pic.twitter.com/pY8pVacbMO— liv (@napakins) December 6, 2020
Greatest. Thing. Ever.
prevnext
pete davidson parodying stan and eminem actually having a appearance is the greatest thing ever pic.twitter.com/zWnejg3TiQ— 𝖘. (@seductionshady) December 6, 2020
Great Questions
prevnext
Why is every song that Pete Davidson performs on SNL so good and why was Bowen Yang the perfect Elton John? #SNL pic.twitter.com/AfO9e7WWVu— ηicole ann pasko (@__Nicoleodeon__) December 6, 2020
Best of 2020
prev
pete davidson parodying eminem’s stan video is the highlight of 2020 pic.twitter.com/ODBC2yihQL— kiara (@petearchives) December 6, 2020